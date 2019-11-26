Fire crews stand down from site of Claremont hotel blaze

East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service has this morning (November 26) left the scene of the Claremont hotel fire (November 26), which broke out on Friday morning (November 22).

A spokesperson said crews will continue to make periodic re-inspections, until further notice.

The Claremont. Eastbourne hotel fire. Picture: Jon Rigby SUS-191123-122045001

The spokesperson added, “The fire investigation is underway, which will be ongoing, and the incident has been handed back to the hotelier.

“Police and Highways are trying to ease pressure on the town centre by lifting parking restrictions.”

The blaze broke out in the basement of the seafront hotel and spread rapidly throughout the building.

Cordons are still in place around the area.

