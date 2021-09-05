Fire crews called to Subway at Eastbourne Railway Station

A small fire broke out at the Subway branch in Eastbourne Railway Station this afternoon (Sunday, September 5).

By Sam Morton
Sunday, 5th September 2021, 5:06 pm
Updated Sunday, 5th September 2021, 5:08 pm

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service was called to the incident at 1.30pm.

However, by the time firefighters arrived, the fire — in one of the ovens — had already been put out.

The fire service said crews checked to make sure the scene was safe before leaving the incident 'in the care of staff'.

