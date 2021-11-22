Fire crews called to assist paramedics three times in a day in and around Eastbourne
Emergency services responded to three incidents yesterday in Eastbourne and Polegate.
Monday, 22nd November 2021, 7:16 am
Pictures taken in Queens Road show emergency service vehicles blocking the road last night (Sunday, November 21) around 9pm.
This came after similar incidents in Station Road, Polegate, and again in Eastbourne around Chiswick Place.
Both emergency services have been approached for more information.