Fire crews called out in Eastbourne, Polegate and A259 crash

Firefighters from Eastbourne were called in to action at the weekend.

On Sunday evening at 8pm, two Eastbourne appliances were sent to a property in Saffrons Road due to a small accidental fire in an office.

A spokesperson at East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said, “The fire was extinguished and a positive pressure ventilation fan used to clear smoke from the building.”

At 10pm Sunday three appliances were sent to Seven Sisters Country Park, East Dean Road, Seaford, following reports of a car on its side.

Firefighters released one casualty, who was treated at the scene by paramedics, and crews made the area safe, according to the fire service.

At 10.30pm Eastbourne firefighters were sent to Walnut Walk, Polegate, which turned out to be a false alarm, caused by cigarette smoke.