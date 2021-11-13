Fire breaks out on houseboat at Newhaven Harbour
Fire crews were called to Newhaven Harbour last night (Friday, November 12).
A fire on a houseboat at Denton Island sparked a response from four appliances, based in Newhaven, Seaford, Roedean and Preston Circus. They were joined at the scene by Coastguard volunteers.
Whilst the incident was ongoing at 7.45pm, an East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "Crews are using breathing apparatus, one hose reel, one main jet an a hydrant to tackle the fire which has also spread to a second boat.
"One woman self rescued herself from the smoke."
The fire had been put out by 8.15pm.
The fire service spokesperson added: "Crews remain at the scene damping down any hot spots.
"All persons have been accounted for.
"An investigation in to the cause will take place."
