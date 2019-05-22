Fire breaks out in Lower Dicker

Firefighters rushed to a blaze in an industrial park in Lower Dicker this afternoon (May 22).

Crews were sent to Oakwood Business Park, off the A22, where a fire had broken out in an industrial unit at around 2.30pm.

Photo by Dan Jessup SUS-190522-162820001

Four fire engines were said to be sent fight the flames, which were raging through a waste recycling processor, said the fire service

Firefighters used four breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire. They left the scene, said to be the Challenge Packaging premises, at 4pm.

There were no reports of any injuries.