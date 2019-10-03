Fire breaks out in Eastbourne road

Firefighters rushed to a blaze which had broken out in the open in Eastbourne last night (Wednesday).

Crews were sent to fight the flames in Sevenoaks Road at about 10.30pm, said East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS).

Man brandishes ‘handgun’ in frightening Eastbourne incident

They used fire buckets to extinguish the fire.

No one was reported to have been harmed.

Read more:

Mystery surrounds baby face found washed up on Eastbourne beach

Woman thanks ‘magnificent’ ambulance service and kindness of strangers after Willingdon incident

’Widely respected’ music industry man who fled Soviet Russia found dead in Eastbourne