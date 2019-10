Firefighters rushed to a blaze in an Eastbourne home last night (Wednesday).

Crews from Eastbourne and Hailsham were sent to the fire at a residence in Alfrey Road at about 7.45pm, said the fire service.

Firefighters rushed to an Eastbourne fire

They used four breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire and a positive pressure ventilation fan to clear the property of smoke.

Eastbourne dog poisoned by chewy sweets

The fire is believed to have been accidental, according to East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service.