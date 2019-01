Firefighters spent New Years Eve tackling a fire near Herstmonceux, preventing a blaze spreading to chemicals in a workshop.

Four crews were sent to assist with the fire at a gardening workshop at Long Birchets, Cow Beech Lane after a call at 10pm, a spokesman for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service confirmed.

He said the workshop contained petrol and spraying chemicals. Firefighters worked to cool the oil tank and used foam to extinguish the fire.