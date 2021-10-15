Fire at Eastbourne’s David Lloyd gym
Crews were called to a fire at the David Lloyd gym in Eastbourne last night.
East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service crews were called to the David Lloyd site in Broadwater Way, Hampden Park, last night (Thursday, October 14).
The service spokesperson said, “Three appliances were mobilised at 9.34pm to Broadwater Way, in Eastbourne, where they isolated the power supply. The premises had already been evacuated before crews arrived.
“No action required, as the small electrical fire was out on arrival and crews left the scene at 9.55pm.”
The fire has prompted the service to remind businesses it is important to continue carrying out duties relating to fire safety in their premises.
Help and support is available from the fire service: https://www.esfrs.org/business-safety/