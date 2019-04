A fire broke out at Eastbourne railway station this afternoon (April 30).

A section of track burst into flames as a train was pulling into the station at around 4.30pm on platform 1.

Fire crews rushed to the station in Terminus Road, where the track was alight.

They made the scene safe but the fire eventually burned itself out, according to crews on scene.

It is not certain at this time what caused the blaze, but it is believed a piece of metal may have fallen onto the live rail.