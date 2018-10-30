Finish ‘eyesore’ railings job in Kings Drive, demands Eastbourne councillor

An Eastbourne councillor has criticised a home builder for not installing railings along Kings Drive – and is demanding it finishes the job.

Colin Murdoch says a number of residents have contacted him to complain about the unfinished work by the 120-home Bovis development.

The Ratton councillor said Bovis should have completed the railings all the way to end of estate.

He said, “This is now an eyesore with the old railings falling into disrepair and becoming a safety hazard.”

He continued, “Presumably when Bovis bought the site from the Duke of Devonshire it was the whole site and frankly even if it isn’t, such a big company should do the right thing and complete the job because it will lift the whole area including their development and cost peanuts to achieve.”

“I think we should be doing all we can to make Bovis finish the job. It’s what local residents want to see happen and I will continue to push for the railings to be completed.”

Responding to this, a Bovis Homes spokesperson said, “The work is in hand and orders have been placed to progress the installation of the railings along Kings Drive, as well as the other outstanding infrastructure works at our popular Meadows View location.

“Time scales for the completion are yet to be confirmed, but we remain fully committed to finishing these works and meeting our obligations.”