Fines for motorists who misuse bus lanes planned for Eastbourne

Fines could be handed out to motorists who misuse bus lanes when they are introduced in Eastbourne.

CCTV cameras would monitor the stretches of road with £60 penalty charge notices (PCNs) issued for contraventions.

As part of improvements to Eastbourne town centre, which include some new 20mph speed limits, bus lanes are being introduced in Gildredge Road, Terminus Road and Cornfield Road.

East Sussex County Council is proposing to introduce CCTV enforcement of the new bus lanes when the improvement scheme is completed in May 2019.

Enforcement would then be rolled out to bus lanes in Hastings and Lewes.

The cost of cameras and infrastructure would be funded from the existing parking surplus.

Any income from fines would fund the cost of the scheme, with any extra money going back into the parking surplus.

First the county council has to make an application to the Department for Transport so it can enforce bus lanes and issue fines.

This is due to be authorised by the lead member for transport and environment next Monday (May 21).

The CCTV cameras would capture registration numbers of vehicles driving in the bus lanes and reviewed by a notice processing office before a £60 fine is issued.

Drivers who receive penalty notices would have the opportunity to challenge the county council, and if rejected could take their case to the independent bus lane tribunal.

According to an officers’ report: “To enable the effective enforcement of bus lanes in the County the Lead Member is recommended to authorise an application to the Department for Transport for the enforcement of bus lanes across the County and the issuing of Regulation 10 PCNs.”