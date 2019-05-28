Final call to sign up for garden waste collections in Wealden

The deadline to sign up for Wealden’s new garden waste collection service has been extended.

Those wishing to join the chargeable service, arranged by Wealden District Council, have until June 13 to subscribe.

Joining is optional and the annual subscription is £50 for each bin, beginning on July 1.

The quickest and easiest way to sign up and pay for the service is online at my.wealden.gov.uk

A spokesperson for the district council said, “Since announcing we are now open to taking payments for this service, our phone lines have been extremely busy.

“We kindly request that if you do have access to the internet and are able to sign up online that you do so rather than calling us.

“This will allow us to concentrate our resources on helping those who have no alternative but to contact us by phone.”

If you are not able to sign up online, you can call Wealden council on 01323 443322.

If you choose not to join the new service, you do not need to contact the council.

The final free collection will be your last scheduled garden waste collection in June. If you do not wish to subscribe, the council says it will need to remove the bin for re-use or recycling.

“Please continue to place the empty bin out on your scheduled collection days and it will be removed by the end of July,” the spokesperson said.

For further information on recycling, composting, and reducing waste, visit www.wealden.gov.uk