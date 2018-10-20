Film crews spotted in Sussex train station shooting star-studded drama

Production crews have been spotted in a Sussex railway station this morning shooting a star-studded film.

According to a Southern Rail spokesman, crews for the upcoming period drama Summerland were shooting at Brighton railway station from 8am to 12pm today.

Film crews at Brighton railway station this morning

Several vintage cars and crowds of actors in 1940s attire could be seen near one of the platforms, which it is understood was being used to shoot a scene set in Waterloo station. Production crews for the film were also spotted in Hastings and Seaford in recent days.

Written and directed by award-winning playwright Jessica Swale, Summerland tells the tale of 'a woman who opens her heart to an evacuee after initially resolving to be rid of him, according to its IMDb page.

It stars a number of well-known actresses including Bond girl Gemma Arterton, who played Strawberry Fields in Daniel Craig’s second James Bond film, Quantum of Solace, and Bafta Award nominee Gugu Mbatha-Raw.

Appearing alongside them are veteran actors Sir Tom Courtenay, double Oscar nominee and star of Doctor Zhivago, and Dame Penelope Wilton, known for her roles in Downton Abbey and Shaun of the Dead.

Two platforms were closed for the filming, but no services were affected with trains running on time, the spokesman said.