Fiery sunsets, beautiful blossom and an unusual figure - more top pictures from Eastbourne Herald readers
Reflections, fiery sunset skies, beautiful blossom and an unusual figure on a ‘hike’ - here is a selection of Eastbourne Herald readers’ pictures which are showing the beginnings of spring.
Thursday 11 April 2019 15:22
If you have a photograph you would like to share with us, email it as a JPEG to eastbourne.herald@jpimedia.co.uk telling us a little about the photograph and the camera you used.
Pevensey Bay, showing rain clouds being lit by the evening sun. This fiery photograph was aken on a Canon EOS 60D by John Lauper. SUS-191004-134303001
Mike Savill took this shot of a heron warming a nest on the island in the middle of Decoy Pond in Hampden Park, using a Sony Cyber-shot camera. SUS-191004-134207001
A sculptured figure seemingly out for a hike over the Downs near Eastbourne. This striking image was captured by Barry Davis with a Canon 5d iii. SUS-191004-134219001
Suzie Knapman caught out this cheeky visitor with a Panasonic Lumix TZ80 on full zoom. She said, "Captured this opportune heron in Langney Point waiting for a chance to catch a tasty dinner from someone's pond! " SUS-191004-134240001
