Fears Red Arrows may not be at Eastbourne Airbourne 2019

There are fears the Red Arrows won’t be able to make next year’s Airbourne.

They have been the star of the town’s annual airshow spectacular almost every year since it began.

Airbourne 2018 Red Arrows give a breathtaking display today (Photo by Jon Rigby)

But the RAF squad have signed up for a nine-week tour of North America during August and September 2019 – so it is hard to see how they will be able perform at the Airshow, which is set to take place from August 15-18 next year.

The Red Arrows announced on its website on Sunday (October 21) it would be taking part in its ‘largest ever’ North American tour, painting the skies of the US and Canada red, white, and blue.

This will be the first significant deployment of the team to the continent in 26 years – the last team toured the US in 1993.

It is expected to generate £2.5bn in direct foreign investment for the UK.

Air vice-marshal Warren James, the senior RAF officer responsible for the Red Arrows, said, “The deployment of the Red Arrows will demonstrate the global reach and capability of the RAF and our continuing support of the United Kingdom’s defence and commerce industries.

“Together with the GREAT Britain campaign, Western Hawk 19 will showcase our excellence, professionalism and proud heritage in education, engineering, technology and finance to our allies.

“We are very much looking forward to our visit in August and September of 2019.”

The Herald has contacted the council’s tourism board for comment.

