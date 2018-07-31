Father and two sons in pier to pier run in memory of wife and mum

An Eastbourne family is taking on the Eastbourne to Hastings pier-to-pier challenge in memory of a wife and mum

On August 5, Peter Jones from Eastbourne, will be joined by his two teenage sons, Oliver and Edward, in running the 16 miles between the two piers in memory of Linda Rosson.

Peter was inspired to start the challenge after losing Linda to a brain tumour only six months ago.

Peter said: “After losing Linda in the prime of her life at the age of 53, I feel that I need to help with raising funds for research into the advancement of treatments for brain tumours.”

Linda was a English teacher at Moira House Girls School in Eastbourne and was first diagnosed in March 2016

The family are now determined to raise funds and awareness of this devastating disease.

Peter said, “As we live on a beautiful coastline, Linda and I loved being by the sea.

“Doing the run for The Brain Tumour Charity seems like the perfect way to do something positive in her memory.”

Geraldine Pipping, the charity’s head of fundraising, said, “We’re incredibly humbled by this challenge taken up by Peter and his sons.

“Their determination to raise awareness and vital funds in memory of Linda is truly inspirational.

“Every year, more than 11,000 people in the UK are diagnosed with a brain tumour - that’s 30 a day - and our five-year research strategy A Cure Can’t Wait aims to double survival within ten years and half the harm caused by brain tumours on quality of life.”

“We are committed to fighting for all those people whose lives are turned upside down by this devastating disease.

“We receive no government funding and rely 100 percent on voluntary donations, so it’s only through the efforts of people like Peter, Oliver and Edward, that we can change these shocking statistics in the future and bring hope to the thousands of people who are diagnosed with a brain tumour every year.”

The run begins at Eastbourne Pier at 10 am, to help raise money to fight the disease.

To find out more and sponsor the trio visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/peter-jones115.