Father and son rescued by kayakers near Eastbourne

The Cuckmere Valley Canoe Club members were out around Seven Sisters cliffs on May 2 when they came across the stranded duo as high tide approached. The walkers had become cut off by the rising tide.

The kayakers made a raft using a kayak and paddleboard, which allowed them to tow the walkers to safety.

If the kayakers had not been there the father and son would have ended up in the water and rescue services would have had to have been called.

A father and son being rescued by local kayakers from Cuckmere Valley Canoe Club. SUS-210527-113855001

The kayakers also had to advise two other sets of walkers to return to Birling Gap before getting cut off by the tide later that day.

The coastguard thanked the kayakers for their work.

The RNLI has warned people of the dangers of walking near the cliffs and beaches below, not only of getting cut off by rising tides, but also cliff falls.

The RNLI also reminded people that the sea temperature is still under 10.