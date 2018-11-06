Fashion retailer announces plans to open in new Eastbourne Arndale extension

Another fashion retailer has announced plans to open in the new Arndale extension.

New Look will open a 6,000 square feet unit – just under a third of the size of the new Next store – in the coming weeks.

It is not known exactly where in the new extension it will be and no definite opening date has been announced.

The news comes after H&M, Next and FatFace all opened their doors.

New Look already has a small store in the Arndale Centre which primarily sold shoes, but since the Terminus Road store closed has a very small selection of clothes for sale.

No further details have been released.