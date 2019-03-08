Fancy helping to make a difference? New talent wanted to join Eastbourne charity’s board of trustees

Local charity Citizens Advice Eastbourne is looking for new blood to join its board of trustees.

The charity provides local people with free, confidential and impartial advice to help them overcome their problems, and campaigns on the everyday issues that affect people’s lives.

Chair of Trustees Peter Barrow said, “As a local charity, we have long been embedded in this community.

“We raise funds locally and are staffed by local volunteers.

“Our service is available to everyone, regardless of race, ethnicity, gender, disability, age, religion or sexual orientation and we want our trustee board to better reflect the mix of people in this town.

“We’d very much like to hear from anyone who cares about the welfare of Eastbourne residents, and who would like to get involved.”

Trustees are the people who oversee and set the direction of a charity.

Citizens Advice Eastbourne is looking for people who are good at decision making, enthusiastic and committed to the charity’s values of diversity, professionalism and inclusiveness.

Previous experience of fundraising, communications or volunteering would be especially valuable to them.

Applications are welcome from all parts of the community.

If you’d like to be involved, or would like to find out more, please visit the website at www.eastbournecab.co.uk for contact details and how to apply.