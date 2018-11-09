Fancy a free gin and tonic at an Eastbourne pub?

There’s nothing sweeter than a freebie, and a local pub is set to prove the point on Wednesday (November 14) by giving away a free gin and tonic in exchange for cake.

The Rodmill on Rangemore Drive, opposite Eastbourne DGH, is celebrating the introduction of Mrs Cuthbert’s traditional dessert-inspired gin liqueurs by offering a flavoured gin and tonic for anyone who brings a slice of cake into pub on Wednesday.

Sweet-toothed guests will be able to provide a range of baked treats to qualify for the giveaway, including traditional Victoria sponge, cupcakes, slices and cake bars.

The quirky offer has been announced to mark the launch of four new Mrs Cuthbert’s gin liqueur flavours at the pub. Flavours include Victoria sponge, blueberry muffin, rhubarb and custard Crumble, and a bespoke flavour exclusively produced for Greene King pubs, a passionfruit pavlova gin.

Any guests wanting to try another flavour can bring in a muffin, a crumble or a pavlova instead, in exchange for the corresponding flavoured gin and tonic.

There is one drink permitted per person and guests will need to be quick to get hold of one, as the offer is only available while stocks last.