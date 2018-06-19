Family tribute to Eastbourne murder victim

The family of a woman found dead on Eastbourne seafront last week have paid tribute to her.

Tracy Patsalides, 40, was discovered in a seafront shelter in the area of King Edwards Parade in the early hours of Tuesday June 12.

In a statement released through Sussex Police, her family said, “Our lovely daughter Tracy was taken from us in the most cruel way. We feel devastated and numb.

“When Tracy was a child she was always happy and smiling. Tracy would readily share her toys, food, love and possessions with her friends. She had a generous and loving nature that was sometimes taken advantage of. She thought of everyone as a friend.

“Tracy liked to travel and made many friends up and down the country throughout the years. Our thanks goes to all those good people who were her friends along the way.

“Tracy was a mother to Joshua, a sister to Samantha, an auntie to Milly, Sam and Lennox, a niece to auntie May, and a beloved daughter to Teresa and Jimmy.

“Our thanks and appreciation goes to all the police who have been involved with this case and also been of great support to us.”

Wayne Marshall, 38, unemployed, of no fixed address, has been charged with the murder of Tracy.

He appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Friday (June 15) and has been remanded in custody to appear at crown court on 31 August.