Family’s heartbreaking tribute to Hailsham pedestrian who died after A22 collision

The family of a man who died following a collision on the A22 have paid a heartfelt tribute to him.

Seventy three-year-old grandfather David Gun, from Hailsham, was discovered by a member of the public with serious injuries after the suspected hit-and-run at around 4.38am on September 21.

The air ambulance attended, and he was taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton by land ambulance, where he sadly died on Wednesday (September 26).

In a moving tribute, his family said he was a family man with a love of sailing who would be sorely missed.

They said in a statement, “David Gunson, 73, was a proud Sheffield man at heart. He attended King Edward’s Grammar School where he enjoyed swimming and cross-country running.

“He worked as a Sales Rep for Walls Ice Cream for some years before attending the University of Sheffield where he studied Law. It was at University that his love for sailing blossomed – a passion that he took delight in all his life.

“David was a practicing solicitor for a number of firms in Sussex and Lincolnshire for many years, making many friends along the way. After retiring, David worked briefly for the Co-op Funeral Service.

“Having always been fond of the South Downs and the Sea, David was happy to move to Hailsham to be closer to his three children Natalie, Jeremy and William, and his new-born grandson, Rupert.

“David’s death was a great tragedy and he will be sorely missed. We would like to thank all of the staff at the Royal Sussex ICU for their wonderful care and attention.

“We’d also like to thank his friends in Hailsham for their help and support.

“We are urging anyone who may be able to piece together his final journey on the tragic night to get in touch with the police.”

Sussex Police say a 28-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman from Hellingly, arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, failing to stop after a road traffic collision and failing to report a road traffic collision, have been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

A spokesperson for the force said, “Police would like to thank everyone who has come forward so far, however they are still appealing for witnesses or anyone with information about the vehicle to get in touch.

“In particular, officers are keen to speak to anyone who was driving in the area late on Thursday September 20 or in the early hours of Friday, September 21 who has dash cam footage, or anyone who saw Mr Gunson in the area prior to the collision.”

The incident took place just north of the Eagles roundabout on the northbound carriageway, which was closed until about 2.50pm while emergency services attended the scene.

Anyone with any information is asked to report it online or phone 101, quoting Operation Cache.

