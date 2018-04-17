Family raises charity cash after sudden death of popular businessman

The family of a popular Eastbourne businessman who died suddenly is fundraising to help others in the same situation.

Thirty-six-year-old Russell Chance was found dead on February 11 at Verrall and Parks in Seaside, the plumbing and heating business and bathroom and kitchen specialists where he was a director.

His funeral took place yesterday (Monday April 16) on what would have been his 37th birthday.

His parents Mick and Caroline Chance are raising money for Calm, the charity which helps to prevent suicide among young men.

His widow Dariana Galli and the couple’s two children have started a Crowdfunding page for a charity in Russell’s name called a Chance Wish.

The family wants to help support other local families enduring the sudden death of a parent, support bereaved children and help the remaining parent to move forward.

Dariana said, “We need to support Eastbourne children and surviving parents after sudden death. We were so very lucky to have been surrounded by love and support. Everyone needs a light during life’s darker days. We were lucky that we had so many good people around us helping with so many acts of kindness; food appeared each night, shopping was brought, someone cleaned, someone offered an activity day where the kids could just be normal, school runs were done and lifts were given to clubs.

“Knowing that others aren’t surrounded by such love and kindness made us realise we had to do something, to help others through the first four weeks of crisis. We intend to provide help and support to any local family struck with the sudden loss of a parent. We want to provide them with a step by step guide book for surviving the first month. This will include letter templates for every type of letter that they will need and support with sorting out finances, household budgeting, benefits, registering a death and organising a funeral and an initiative in schools to support families.”

Visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/in-loving-memory-of-russell-chance

Alternatively donations in Mr Chance’s memory can be made at www.thecalmzone.net or via Rosedale Funeral Service at 62 Grove Road.