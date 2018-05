The family of a man who died after a collision have paid tribute to their loved one.

Colin McFarlane sadly died after suffering serious head injuries in the incident in Langney Road on May 5.

In a statement his family said, “Colin was a much-loved brother and son, and we will all miss him terribly.”

The 48-year-old, of Ashford Road, was taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton following the collision with a Kia cee’d at 5.20pm.

He sadly died five days later on Thursday (May 10).