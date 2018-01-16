Family concerned over missing teenage girl from Eastbourne

The family of a teenage girl who has been missing since Saturday are very concerned for her welfare.

Police say Yasmin Price left her home in Harold Drive at 5.30pm on Saturday (January 13) and has not returned.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said the 15-year-old is known to stay in the East Sussex area and often spends time in large supermarkets. She might have travelled to Brighton.

Her mother Angela said, “Yasmin is 15-years-old but looks a lot younger, please do not approach her if you think you see her as there is a chance she will run away, inform the police.

“Yasmin has anxiety and undiagnosed autistic traits and possible ADHD. We’re very concerned as this is the longest she has been missing, she is a vulnerable young girl, she has no money on her and no mobile phone.”

She is described by police as white, 5ft 4ins, with long mousy blonde hair in pony tail, a grey hoody and puffa jacket, black leggings and trainers.

Anyone who has seen her is asked to contact police online quoting serial 1197 of 13/1.