Face those furry fears at Drusillas this weekend

Get ready for a weird and wonderful weekend at Drusillas Park... on Saturday July 21 and Sunday July 22, a whole host of fangtastic beasts will be creeping around the Discovery Centre between 11-4pm.

Amongst the creatures will be scorpions, hissing cockroaches, giant millipedes and large fanged tarantulas. Experts from the British Tarantula Society will be on hand to answer questions throughout the day, including Drusillas’ very own spider woman, Angela Hale. The BTS will also return to host Drusillas’s Spider Phobia Course on Sunday August 19 and Saturday September 29. www.drusillas.co.uk