Eyewitness describes ‘shocking’ scene as man’s body found on Eastbourne lawn

An eyewitness has spoken of his horror after seeing the body of a neighbour today.

Officers were called to Sorrel Drive after a passer-by reported they had seen a deceased male in the garden of a house this afternoon (Tuesday).

Photo Eddie Mitchell

Neighbour Samuel Ames, 28, said, “I didn’t hear anything at the beginning because I am hard of hearing. I was looking out of my window, there were lots of police outside. Then I went outside and saw him.

“It was quite shocking. Then I was told to go back in my house.

“It’s a bit scary that it happened so close.”

The alarm was raised at 2.06pm when the body of a man was found lying outside flats.

Neighbours described him as a friendly man who always said hello. Mr Ames said, “It’s quite scary. He’s always been nice. He’s always been polite and talks to me when I see him and helped me with some gardening work once.

“He seemed to keep himself to himself. I can’t think he would have trouble with anyone.”

The cause of death is currently being treated by police as unexplained, according to Sussex Police.

