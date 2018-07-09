Extreme sports at Beach Life

Daredevils can jump into Eastbourne’s Beach Life Festival next month, as the free two-day festival adds a 175 foot bungee to its extreme line-up.

The festival takes place on Eastbourne seafront from July 14 and 15.

Those brave enough can jump for charity with a free jump for anyone raising £100 or more, for one of the festival’s official charity partners, or pay £60.

With a range of local charities participating, jumpers must book in advance and choose from St Wilfrid’s Hospice, The JPK Project, Chalk Farm, Embrace, People Matter, Defiant Sports, Chestnut Tree House, Demelza, East Sussex Wildlife Rescue and Ambulance Service, Rise and Shine, You Raise Me Up, Scope and Age UK East Sussex.

Those without a head for heights can try out a team based challenge on 17 foot boards, as groups of four to six battle it out for the coveted Beach Life trophy in the giant stand-up paddleboard contest, with entries open now.

Cllr Margaret Bannister, Eastbourne Borough Council lead cabinet member for tourism and enterprise, said, “We’ve reached new heights and are ramping up the adrenaline this year with something for all ages.

“This is a great opportunity to unleash the inner daredevil in you and even raise money for charity, or simply try something new on skates or on the water with the kids.”

Beach Life fans can enjoy Europe’s only outdoor Roller Derby event, jet surfing demonstrations, slalom and speed skating and a last man standing inflatable podium game. A 36-metre pumptrack circuit will be open to all ages for scooters, skateboards, BMX and balance bikes. There will be live music and a live screening of the World Cup Final.

Visit the website at www.beachlifefestival.co.uk.