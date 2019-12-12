‘Extreme concern’ for missing Eastbourne teen

Police say they are ‘extremely concerned’ for the welfare of a missing teenage girl from Eastbourne.

Lily Baddeley left her grandparents’ home on Milton Road, Eastbourne, at midday today (Thursday), police said.

Lily Baddeley SUS-191212-144239001

The 18-year-old has a distinctive red, green, and white coat, according to police, and her hair is black and tied up in a bun.

Inspector Ed Neve of the neighbourhood response team said, “If you see Lily or think you may know where she is please get in touch straight away so we can ensure her safety.”

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call 999 immediately, quoting serial 529 of 12/12.

