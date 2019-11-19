‘Extreme concern’ for missing Eastbourne man who could be in Hastings

Sussex Police is extremely concerned for a 25-year-old man missing from Eastbourne.

George Walter was last seen at his home address in Eastbourne at around midday on Saturday (November 16), according to police.

Police describe him as white, 5ft 8ins, of small build, with short brown hair and his clothing is unknown.

George may still be in the Eastbourne area or he could have travelled to Hastings, police said.

A spokesman said: “If you see him please dial 999 immediately.

“Please contact us with any information you have on where he may be or if you believe you have seen him since he went missing.

“You can report this information online or call 101 quoting 1129 of 18/11.”

SEE MORE: Jamaica Blue reveals when it will be open in Eastbourne’s Beacon Centre

Bogus Hailsham motor dealer made to pay back £100,000

Hailsham residents say sewage system is a ‘disgrace’ after ‘human waste’ in street