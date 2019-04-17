Explosion of colour with weavers, felters and spinners at Eastbourne craft show
Felters, weavers and spinners gathered at Eastbourne’ Enterprise Centre over the weekend (April 13-14) in celebration of all things textile.
This was the third year running for Fibre Fest, which featured more than 25 suppliers and exhibitors showing off their colourful crafts. Pictures by Jon Rigby.
Fibre Fest textile event at The Enterprise centre - Sam and Jack Bruton with Anna Kane (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-190415-121705008
Hilsea Portsmouth
JPIMedia Resell
Fibre Fest textile event at The Enterprise centre - Valerie Evans (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-190415-121716008
Hilsea Portsmouth
JPIMedia Resell
Fibre Fest textile event at The Enterprise centre - Lynne Watt (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-190415-121728008
Hilsea Portsmouth
JPIMedia Resell
Fibre Fest textile event at The Enterprise centre - Marie Cummings and Rowena Taylor (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-190415-121739008
Hilsea Portsmouth
JPIMedia Resell
View more