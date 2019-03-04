Expansion plan for cafe

A cafe at The Waterfront in Sovereign Harbour is at the centre of an expansion plan.

The owners of the 4 Seasons Brasserie want to extend its offering to a unit between the existing eatery and neighbouring Seamoors Bar.

A planning application has been submitted to Eastbourne council for prior approval for a change of use at the unit from a shop to a restaurant/cafe.

The unit, formerly Magenta and currently empty, will become part of 4 Seasons and open from 9am-9pm.

The application will be considered by planners.