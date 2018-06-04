Ex-mayor hands over cheques to charities

The former Eastbourne mayor’s chosen charities received £33,000 during her two-years in office.

Pat Hearn, with the support of her dedicated committee, organised 29 fundraising events that demonstrated the generosity and community spirit of hundreds of local residents.

Last week Councillor Hearn handed over two cheques of £10,000 each to the two charities - Embrace and Rebourne Corner - that she supported in her second year in office.

Cllr Hearn said, “I derived great pleasure from being able to use the office of the mayor to help such great charities. The money presented today can be spent on any goods or services the charities need.”

Also attending the presentation were representatives from The Soroptimists, who had given support to Cllr Hearn with her fundraising events.

Lynne Chiswick from The Soroptimists, Rebecca Whippy of Embrace, Pat Hearn, Pauline Peagam-Phillips of Rebourne and Lucy McKeon from The Soroptimists are pictured.