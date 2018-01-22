Ex-councillor appears in court accused of stalking ex-wife

A former Polegate councillor has been charged with harassment and stalking his ex-wife.

Joseph O’Riordan, 76, formerly of Polegate, answered a summons at Maidstone Magistrates Court on Thursday (January 18), charging him with four offences of harassment and one offence of stalking during 2017, against his ex-wife.

The harassment charges allege that on four occasions between January and September 2017 O’Riordan sent vexatious civil claims applications by post to her, in breach of a Crown Court Restraining Order.

The stalking charge alleges that his harassing conduct amounted to stalking.

All alleged offences are contrary to the Protection from Harassment Act 1997.

O’Riordan did not enter a plea.

He was remanded in custody and the case was sent for trial to Maidstone Crown Court, with an initial hearing there on 15 February.