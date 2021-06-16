Thunderstorms expected to hit Eastbourne

The warning will be in place from 6pm tonight, June 16, through to 11.59pm tomorrow night.

A warning has also been issued for 24 hours from 9am on Friday, June 18.

In Eastbourne rain is expected on and off between 9pm today and 6am tomorrow.

Rain in Eastbourne town centre. SUS-150813-125344001

The Met Office also predict Eastbourne will experience rain between 4am and midnight on Friday, June 18.

In a general warning issued to a majority of the country, spanning from Plymouth to Middlesbrough, the Met Office said there is a small chance that properties could be flooded quickly while lightning strikes, hail and strong winds are also a possibility.

A spokesperson from the Met Office said, “Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services

“Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.”