‘Thousands’ of fish wash up on Eastbourne beach
A resident in Eastbourne said she came across ‘thousands of small fish’ on the beach today.
Thursday, 16th September 2021, 5:44 pm
Shelly Diamond went swimming this afternoon (Thursday, September 16) to find ‘thousands of small fish’ washed up on the beach near Western Lawns. She said she could see the fish all along the beach.
An Environment Agency spokesperson said, “Our fisheries team investigated the stranded fish on the beach at Eastbourne.
“They believe that it has been caused by mackerel herding whitebait for food. The whitebait ended up on the beach in an attempt to escape the mackerel”.