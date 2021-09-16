‘Thousands’ of fish wash up on Eastbourne beach

Shelly Diamond went swimming this afternoon (Thursday, September 16) to find ‘thousands of small fish’ washed up on the beach near Western Lawns. She said she could see the fish all along the beach.

An Environment Agency spokesperson said, “Our fisheries team investigated the stranded fish on the beach at Eastbourne.

“They believe that it has been caused by mackerel herding whitebait for food. The whitebait ended up on the beach in an attempt to escape the mackerel”.

Photo from Shelly Diamond SUS-210916-161607001