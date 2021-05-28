Shocking image shows what Eastbourne beauty spot could become

Parkdean Resorts has created the image to stress the importance of bees to our ecosystem.

A statement from the resorts said, “Sadly, the bee species is in decline, on average the UK has lost 11 species of bee and hoverfly between 1980 and 2013, and therefore our stunning British countryside is at risk.

“If this decline continues it would have a devastating effect on not only our surroundings but our diets and well-being as we would lose popular supermarket items such as potatoes, and almonds.”

Photo from Parkdean Resorts SUS-210528-104059001

“In a world without bees, Seven Sisters would lose the stunning green landscape and the once glistening water would become murky and uninviting.”

Nicky O’Malley, head of corporate partnerships at the RSPB, said, “Many of our bee species are declining globally. We can really help them by providing nectar-rich plants for them. Plants like crocus and hellebores provide a great source of food for those bees who emerge early in the colder months, while plants like borage and rosemary provide bees with food throughout the summer.

“By making our gardens, balconies and window sills into bee-friendly spots, as well as beautiful places for us, we can really help these important pollinators.”