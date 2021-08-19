Shocking before/after photos show Eastbourne cliff disappearing

The photos by Pete Abel (@Peteabel73), show the cliff by Belle Tout Lighthouse in December 2020 and then again in August this year.

Part of the path leading to the lighthouse has completely disappeared due to cliff falls.

This comes only weeks after a large cliff fall at the site which saw several tonnes of chalk fall onto the beach below – cutting off a path used by the public to get to the lighthouse, which is now used as holiday accommodation.

Side by side: Belle Tout in December 2020 (left) and in August 2021 (right) - Photo by Pete Abel @Peteabel73 SUS-210819-080759001

David Shaw, the owner of Belle Tout Lighthouse B&B, said “It’s a bit close for comfort but we’ve learnt to live with it.”

At the time of the fall a Maritime and Coastguard Agency spokesperson said, “The UK’s coastline is continually eroding, with pieces falling from cliffs that can be just a few small rocks or as large as a car. It’s impossible to predict when the next piece might fall or how big it will be.

“Periods of intense rainfall followed by dryer, warmer weather in the summer can make cliff edges more vulnerable.

“We’ve seen a number of cliff collapses in recent months} and it’s clear that some are unstable in places.

Before: Belle Tout in December 2020 (Photo by Pete Abel @Peteabel73) SUS-210819-075534001

“Please stay well back from cliff edges, wear appropriate and sturdy footwear when visiting the coast and ensure that you check tide times and the weather conditions before setting out.”