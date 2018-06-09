Sea off Eastbourne could become marine conservation zone

The waters between Beachy Head and Hastings Pier could become a Marine Conservation Zone.

The government announced yesterday (Friday) that the sea will go forward for consideration as a marine protected area.

The consultation period only lasts for six weeks and campaigners say the voice of the community has to be heard during this time.

A spokesperson said, “This is the last chance for the area to achieve protection under the government’s Blue Belt, a network of marine protected areas.”

Success would result in the conservation of rare chalk reefs, protecting vulnerable sabellaria reefs and varied marine life including the threatened seahorse.

The designation has the support from the local community, local commercial fishermen, divers, wildlife watchers, beach combers and conservation groups and is supported by several local MPs.”