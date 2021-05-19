Residents’ concerns over damaged bridge in Eastbourne park

The western Princes Park bridge across the lake, nearest to Royal Parade, is showing signs of damage with sections of rotting, gaps, and loose planks.

Resident Gary Capon said, “The one at the western end has a lot of rotted and loose planks with quite large gaps now appearing in them.

“It’s really shocking to see our park in such a sad state and not a good advert for the town.”

Princes Park western bridge. SUS-210519-124403001

The 33-acre park consists of a bowling green, an 18-hole putting green, a boating lake and two small children’s play areas.

In response to the worries, Eastbourne Borough Council said, “Princes Park has been awarded the Green Flag every year for the last decade which signifies the high environmental standards and maintenance levels we operate to there.

“Our regular inspections show general upkeep repairs are needed to a bridge at the lake and we are taking advice from an external contractor about the best way to do this.

“In the meantime, it continues to be safe to use.”

