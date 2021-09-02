Polegate residents are ‘distraught’ over roadwork disruption

A27 roadworks. Photo from Lorraine Duffy. SUS-210109-154919001

Gainsborough Lane residents say they have complained to Highways England about the roadworks with no progress.

Speaking on behalf of the residents, Lorraine Duffy said, “This stage of the work is virtually on our doorstep. We appreciate that the work is going to get done no matter how much we protested – the problem is that Highways England seem to have no consideration for us, the local residents.

“We are so distraught and feel completely ignored”

When residents complain, Lorraine said they’re met with ‘it has been noted’.

She said, “We do get emails from Highways England but these are sent out to all residents mainly timetabling the future works. However, on Wednesday (September 1) we had three lorries outside our house tarmacking which we were not informed off and the response from one workman was ‘it is what it is’ and the road is priority.”

Lorraine said the lane was supposed to be reopened on August 27 but is still closed.

As well as this, she said, “We have lost a lot of greenery from the front of the house and much more at the back leaving our house clearly visible from the A27 which we feel has now become a security risk.”

In response to the complaints, National Highways project manager Tom Beasley said, “We appreciate that living near roadworks is not easy, and we work hard to keep disruption to a minimum.

“We are currently finishing off installing cabling for the new traffic lights that will make access onto the A27 much easier for residents of the Stud Farm Estate, with the road reopening tomorrow (Friday, September 3).

“We are grateful for people’s patience while we deliver this important improvement work and welcome any feedback to help us improve in the future.”