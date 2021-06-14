Members of Extinction Rebellion holding up a banner by the Wish Tower in Eastbourne. SUS-210614-094233001

PICTURES: Extinction Rebellion members cycle from Hastings to Eastbourne

Extinction Rebellion members from across the county came together to cycle between Hastings and Eastbourne to raise awareness about climate change. The cycle ride, which took place on Thursday, June 10, was part of a national Extinction Rebellion movement with thousands of people across the country voicing their concerns about climate change amid the G7 summit.

By Jacob Panons
Monday, 14th June 2021, 11:58 am
Updated Monday, 14th June 2021, 12:03 pm

Members from Extinction Rebellion groups hold up signs raising awareness about climate change. SUS-210614-092319001

Extinction Rebellion were joined by Bespoke, a cycling group that shows the many beautiful routes there are to cycle in East Sussex. SUS-210614-095946001

A spokesperson for the Extinction Rebellion group cycling from Hastings to Eastbourne said, "The choices our leaders make at the G7 will shape our our society, our health and our world in years to come." SUS-210614-093541001

As part of the cycle from Hastings to Eastboune the group also stopped in Bexhill. SUS-210614-093531001

