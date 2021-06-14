PICTURES: Extinction Rebellion members cycle from Hastings to Eastbourne
Extinction Rebellion members from across the county came together to cycle between Hastings and Eastbourne to raise awareness about climate change. The cycle ride, which took place on Thursday, June 10, was part of a national Extinction Rebellion movement with thousands of people across the country voicing their concerns about climate change amid the G7 summit.
