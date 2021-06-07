Picture of cliff sparks warning from Birling Gap Coastguard

In the post a spokesperson from Birling Gap Coastguard pleads with the public to stay away from the cliff edges using the example of an unstable section of the rock face near Belle Tout Lighthouse.

A HM Coastguard spokesperson said, “The UK’s spectacular coastlines are stunning and ideal for exploring but this picture shows how unstable cliff edges can be and how important it is to take care while walking along the coast.

“Make sure that you were aware of your surroundings, stay on official paths and take note of warning signs.

The area of the cliff that led to a warning from the Coastguard. Picture from Birling Gap Coastguard. SUS-210706-115518001

“If you see a crack in a cliff, don’t be tempted to take a closer look to investigate or to take a picture.

“Keep well back and always call 999 and ask for the Coastguard if you see anyone in trouble at the coast.”

The warning comes a month after Birling Gap Coastguard shared a different picture of an unstable section of the cliff.