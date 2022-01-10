No recycling collections in Eastbourne this week

There is ongoing disruption to bin collections in the town due to strikes over pay.

Changes to bin collections in Eastbourne this week (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-211223-102556008

The result of this means that collections on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday this week (January 11–13) will be refuse only despite many households expecting recycling to be collected.

A spokesperson for Eastbourne Borough Council said, “On Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday this week our staff will be catching up with refuse collections.