No recycling collections in Eastbourne this week
There will be changes to bin collections in Eastbourne this week due to ongoing strikes which means no green bins will be emptied.
Monday, 10th January 2022, 1:51 pm
There is ongoing disruption to bin collections in the town due to strikes over pay.
The result of this means that collections on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday this week (January 11–13) will be refuse only despite many households expecting recycling to be collected.
A spokesperson for Eastbourne Borough Council said, “On Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday this week our staff will be catching up with refuse collections.
“Residents should put their refuse bins out for collection. Recycling will not be collected at this time.”