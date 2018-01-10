New pollution report for Eastbourne district

Air pollution across the Eastbourne district is good according to a new interactive report.

The information, supplied by MappAir100 by EarthSense and highlighted in a BBC report where you can add your own postcode, says that the district average is in the lowest of the six grades of pollution.

This means that there is an extremely low chance of nitrogen dioxide levels exceeding the annual legal limit and the air in the district is generally good.

The information comes after concerns were raised towards the end of last year about pollution in the area which sparked off a row about the subject.

The rest of Sussex is also at level one apart from Crawley which has a average level of (moderate) which means there is a low chance of nitrogen dioxide levels exceeding the annual legal limit.

Across the UK, three-quarters of the postcodes which reach level five out of six are in London.

Earthsense has a guide on air pollution and how you can make a difference.