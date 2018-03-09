Natural England working on walking trail between Eastbourne and Camber

Natural England has been working on plans to install a section of a long-distance walking trail along the coast between Eastbourne and Camber.

The England Coast Path – which, once complete, will enable people to walk around the whole English coast – is in the early development stage but Natural England said it has started working closely with officers from East Sussex County Council.

The county council officers have been providing Natural England with advice to help ensure interests are taken into account as the section of the route between Eastbourne and Camber is developed.

Last Thursday, Natural England’s Sussex and Kent division held a drop-in session at the Rye Creative Centre, in New Road, Rye, to provide residents with more information relating to the East Sussex section of the coastal path.

A spokesman for Natural England said: “It was a good evening and we had plenty of people coming out despite the weather.

“Before we publish a report about where the route will go between Eastbourne and Camber, we will be writing to owners and occupiers likely to be affected, offering them the opportunity to discuss with us the options for route alignment on their land.

“We expect these discussions to be completed by autumn 2018 before we submit our report to the Secretary of State in early 2019.

“Once complete, the England Coast Path will bring significant benefits to the coastal economy, providing a vital lifeline for local businesses.”

Natural England will be holding a second drop-in session in Fairlight on March 14 for residents who could not make last week’s meeting.

For more information, please visit gov.uk/government/organisations/natural-england.