Litter-pickers take to the streets of Eastbourne

Keep Britain Tidy’s national Great British Spring Clean campaign meant litter-pickers were out and about on May 15.

According to Eastbourne Borough Council, more than eight bags full of rubbish were collected from a clean-up at Archery Recreation Ground and the same amount at Langney Green in Etchingham Road.

Councillor David Tutt, leader of Eastbourne Borough Council, organised the events and the council’s Neighbourhood First team provided the litter-picking equipment while Environment First disposed of the waste.

Archery recreation. Photo from Eastbourne Borough Council SUS-210520-114508001

Cllr Tutt said, “Thank you to all the volunteers who gave up their time on Saturday to make sure our beautiful green spaces stay clean and tidy.

“The weather was against us in the morning but thankfully the sun had come out by noon, and we were able to go ahead with the remaining two litter picks which were a great success.”

Unfortunately, a scheduled litter pick at Roselands Recreation Ground was cancelled due to heavy rain.

To access council support for a litter-pick visit: lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk/bins-waste-and-recycling/litterpick

Langney Green Etchingham Road. Photo from Eastbourne Borough Council SUS-210520-114457001