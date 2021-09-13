‘Iconic’ Eastbourne beauty spot named second most popular park outside of London

The study by PoundToy looked at the park visitors’ Tripadvisor reviews and annual Google searches which scores parks out of 10.

A spokesperson from PoundToy said, “The Seven Sisters white cliffs, straddling the coastline of the South of England, are one of the most iconic natural sites in the country, so it is no wonder the park scored so highly.

“The park also proves popular as a result of its facilities such as toilets, car parks and cafes, helping to keep families catered for whilst visiting this beautiful natural wonder.”

Seven Sisters.

The top 10:

1st – Christ Church Meadow, Oxfordshire (6.62)

2nd – Seven Sisters Country Park, East Sussex (6.5)

3rd – Jephson Gardens, Warwickshire (6.41)

4th – Jesmond Dene, Tyne and Wear (6.31)

5th – Kelvin Grove Park, Lanarkshire (6.31)

6th – Sefton Park, Merseyside (6.3)

7th – Holyrood Park, Midlothian (6.3)

8th – Roundhay Park, West Yorkshire (6.3)

9th – Windsor Great Park, Berkshire (6.29)

10th – Bradgate Park, Leicestershire (6.29)